The Annex building and adjacent maintenance shop on the La Grande Middle School grounds show their age on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. A potential bond measure is being discussed to replace the structures with a preengineered building to be used as an academic and athletic center.
LA GRANDE — La Grande School District voters will have a decision to make in May.
The La Grande School Board passed a resolution on Wednesday, Jan. 12, that will ask voters to approve a $4.845 million bond in May for the construction of a new academic and athletic center.
Passage of the proposed $4.845 million bond would not raise the total school taxes paid by property owners because of the recent refinancing of the 20-year, $31.5 million bond voters approved in 2014 for capital construction and maintenance, according to La Grande School District Superintendent George Mendoza.
Money from the bond would pay for the construction of a multiuse academic and athletic center next to the La Grande Middle School, where the Annex building is now situated. The building would include two gyms and two classrooms that would be used for a variety of classes, including health, science and technology. The building would be a pre-engineered metal structure that would be available for public use and would meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards, which the current Annex building does not.
The school district’s aging Annex building has a gym and is about 10 feet north of La Grande Middle School. The Annex building and the school district’s adjacent maintenance, facilities and grounds structure — built in 1911— would both be torn down if the bond is approved. The district’s maintenance, facilities and grounds services would likely be moved to a structure the school would rent on Adams Avenue.
The La Grande School District is facing a deadline because in December 2021 it was awarded a $4 million Oregon School Capital Improvement Matching grant from the state for the building of the academic and athletic center. The school district will receive the $4 million grant only if voters approve the $4.845 million bond. Voters would have to approve the bond in May because this was the election date specified by the school district in its application for the Oregon School Capital Improvement Matching grant.
“The only way we will truly get it is if we pass the bond," Mendoza said at the Jan. 12 school board meeting.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer primarily covering the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
Beats include the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.