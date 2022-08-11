LA GRANDE — Lunch prices will jump 23% for adults in the La Grande School District in 2022-23, but all students will continue to be able to eat for free.

The La Grande School Board voted to boost the price of lunches for adults by $1.10 to $4.90 on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The school board was required to make the move by the federal government, according to Michelle Glover, the La Grande School District’s budget director.

Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer. Contact him at 541-624-6016 or dmason@lagrandeobserver.com.

