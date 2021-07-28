LA GRANDE — The La Grande School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4.
The meeting will be in the library at Central Elementary School, 701 H Ave.
Plans for the upcoming school year will be discussed at the meeting. The meeting will be available online and via phone for those who cannot attend in person.
The agenda on the La Grande School District’s website, www.lagrandesd.org, has meeting access information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.