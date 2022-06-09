LA GRANDE — A proposed 2022-23 La Grande School District budget that would cut nine positions but not call for any layoffs, is a step closer to being adopted.
The district’s budget committee voted on Wednesday, June 8, to recommend that the La Grande School Board adopt a 2022-23 general fund budget of $29.65 million. The proposal calls for three teaching and six staff positions to be cut because of falling enrollment.
Adoption of the budget would not result in any layoffs since reductions would be made through attrition, according to La Grande School District Superintendent George Mendoza. The positions that would be cut are either currently not filled, will be vacated due to retirement and the like, or the employee will be moved to another position within the district.
Cutting the three teaching positions would save almost $299,000 and trimming the six classified positions would save more than $236,000. Classified positions include cooks, custodians and maintenance staff.
In addition to the nine position cuts, the proposed budget calls for an assistant principal position to be reduced to a dean of students position, saving nearly $13,800.
The $29.65 million general fund budget being considered is up $2.58 million from the present budget. Much of the increase reflects a higher than anticipated boost in what the state will be paying school districts per student in 2022-23. Mendoza said it had been anticipated the state would be paying school districts $8,700 per student but instead districts will be receiving $9,400 per student.
The superintendent said that a big reason for the increase is that enrollment in Oregon’s schools has dropped about 30,000 over the past year but the amount of money allotted by the state for school districts in 2022-23 has not changed, meaning the state has more money available per student.
Mendoza said the school district has a significant amount of COVID-19 relief funds for the next two school years, but the district is restricted in what it can spend the relief funds on. After two years, the school district will have little if any COVID-19 funding remaining to buffer its enrollment decline, he said, meaning the chance of layoffs starting in the 2024-25 school year will be much greater if enrollment does not rise significantly.
The school district’s enrollment has been declining since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Oregon in March 2020. Mendoza said the school district is down 244 students since the start of the pandemic.
Mendoza believes one reason for the decline is that parents and students want consistency and stability. School districts lost an element of this during the pandemic when they were switching from online to in person instruction and a hybrid model which is a combination of both.
“It was a yo yo," he said.
The superintendent believes this is why a number of parents pulled their children out of school and began homeschooling them. He said that home schooling allowed them to provide a more stable educational environment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.