LA GRANDE — La Grande School District Superintendent George Mendoza announced on Tuesday, June 1, the hire of Jose de Jesus Melendez at the new director of student success.
Melendez, who will begin his duties on July 1, replaces current director Scott Carpenter, who is moving into the director of secondary programs/assistant superintendent role in the La Grande School District.
“(Melendez) will be providing leadership in our district’s K-5 curriculum, K-5 data and assessment, directing the operation of our title programs and services, overseeing our K-8 behavior systems and will be seeking to improve our attendance, achievement and graduation rates,” Mendoza said. “Jose de Jesus comes to us with a wealth of varied experience and I look forward to his help in support of our district’s strategic plan.”
Melendez is currently the superintendent of schools in Kahlotus, Washington. Prior to his current position, Melendez served for nine years as a district-level director in Oregon and Washington, and has been a principal in Idaho and Oregon. He also has teaching experience at numerous grade levels.
