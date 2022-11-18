LA GRANDE — A four-day school week may be in the La Grande School District’s future. 

A committee created by the La Grande School District is beginning an investigation to determine the pros and cons of changing the number of days students attend school a week. The committee met for the first time on Tuesday, Nov. 15. La Grande School District Superintendent George Mendoza wants the committee to make a recommendation to the school board in January or February on whether a change should be made.

