LA GRANDE — A four-day school week may be in the La Grande School District’s future.
A committee created by the La Grande School District is beginning an investigation to determine the pros and cons of changing the number of days students attend school a week. The committee met for the first time on Tuesday, Nov. 15. La Grande School District Superintendent George Mendoza wants the committee to make a recommendation to the school board in January or February on whether a change should be made.
Mendoza said that one reason a four-day week should be looked into is it could reduce teacher burnout. He noted that many school districts in the region have four-day weeks and La Grande is losing some teachers to them.
“It could help with recruiting and retention,” he said.
Mendoza is among the 55 members of the four-day committee, which is composed of school district administrators, faculty, staff, city of La Grande representatives and community members.
La Grande is the only school district in Union and Wallowa counties with a five-day school week. All have four-day school weeks except Imbler, which has a 4-1/2 day week. These districts have longer school days to make up for having Friday or a portion of it off.
Mendoza said four-day weeks are popular because they provide teachers, staff and students with more time to spend with their families and friends, allowing them to establish a better work-life balance.
The superintendent stressed, though, that he would not want the school district to switch to a four-day week unless it is determined that it would be good for students.
“It needs to be a win-win,” he said. “Students need to come first in this decision. We have to put kids first.”
Mendoza noted some studies show a four-day week hurts academic achievement but that a case can be made that it also may boost it. He explained that a four-day week schedule would require La Grande to start its school earlier in August and end later in June, trimming the summer break period and possibly cutting the summer learning loss that occurs when students are out of school.
“It might reduce summer regression,” he said.
La Grande School Board member Danelle Lindsey expressed concern about the school district’s possible switch to a four-day week. She said a four-day week would mean that children would have one less day of school meals available to them, meaning a shorter week could pose challenges for students from families with limited resources..
Presently all schools in the La Grande School District provide free lunches and breakfasts for students because of a federal school lunch program the school district is part of.
Lindsey also said trimming the school week would mean some parents who work would have to pay for child care on Fridays, adding a financial hardship for some parents. Lindsey said one parent she talked to about the issue broke into tears when discussing how she could not afford five-day child care.
Mendoza said he created the committee after talking with teachers who expressed their support of a four-day week.
“Teachers have been asking me about it since I arrived,” he said.
Mendoza said a change also needs strong support from the community. He said a survey will be conducted among community members to determine their feelings about a four-day school week. The superintendent said he will work hard to encourage people to respond to the survey and hopes to get at least 1,000 responses. The survey will be sent out in December.
“We are looking into this critically and we want people to weigh in,” he said.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.