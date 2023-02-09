La Grande Middle School modulars

The La Grande School District voted to sell the modular buildings at the La Grande Middle School, shown here on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, to the Grants Pass School District. The modulars are more than 20 years old and are being sold for $1 each. 

 Isabella Crowley/The Observer

LA GRANDE — La Grande School District officials are watching the state Legislature closely as it determines the level of funding public schools will be provided in the 2023-25 biennium.

The best-case scenario will be that the state will provide an education budget of $10.3 billion for the 2023-25 biennium, La Grande School District Superintendent George Mendoza said at a meeting of the La Grande School Board at Greenwood Elementary School on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Mendoza said a $10.3 billion budget would allow the school district to maintain all of its staff and programs in the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer. Contact him at 541-624-6016 or dmason@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.