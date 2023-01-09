LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District will conduct a town hall on Tuesday, Jan. 10, to discuss the possibility of switching to a four-day week.
The meeting will run from 4-5:30 p.m. in the La Grande High School auditorium.
Information about the possible switch will be discussed at the meeting and public input will be taken.
“The district views this as an important community decision, and we ask for community participation and support in giving the district input about this idea,” La Grande School District Superintendent George Mendoza said in a press release.
A school district committee is looking into the pros and cons of the possible switch to a four-day week. Many factors, including state instructional time requirements, student achievement, attendance, transportation, childcare, financial impact, staffing and food service, are being considered by the committee.
The committee at a later date will make a recommendation to the La Grande School Board. The board will next vote on whether to have the district switch to a four-day week.
If a four-day week is adopted it would begin with the 2023-24 school year.
