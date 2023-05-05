LA GRANDE — A new small-home housing center may be in the La Grande School District’s future.

The La Grande School Board is considering having its district apply for a grant from Oregon Housing and Community Services for the purpose of getting the funding needed to help the school district build multiple cottages and townhouses on a site of at least 10 acres.

