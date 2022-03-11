La Grande Middle School students in May 2013 visit their lockers before heading to class following lunch. A budget shortfall caused by declining enrollment may force the La Grande School District to reduce staffing by 10 positions in the 2022-23 school year, including a full-time teaching position at the middle school.
LA GRANDE — A budget shortfall caused by declining enrollment may force the La Grande School District to reduce staffing by 10 positions in the 2022-23 school year.
The good news is that there would be no layoffs since reductions would be made through attrition, according to La Grande School District Superintendent George Mendoza. The positions that would be cut are either not filled, will be vacated due to retirement and the like, or the employee will be moved to another position within the district.
Mendoza told the La Grande School Board that three full-time teaching positions, one administrative position and six classified staff positions would be cut as a result of the reductions. Classified positions include cooks, custodians and maintenance staff. The people in these positions who are not retiring or resigning will be transferred to other positions in the school district.
“They will be involuntary transfers,” Mendoza said.
The superintendent is recommending that one teaching position be cut at La Grande Middle School, Island City Elementary School and La Grande High School. A classroom teacher position would be cut at the middle school, a core teaching position would be cut at the high school, and a behavior program teacher for students in kindergarten through second grade would be cut at Island City Elementary.
Mendoza attributes the enrollment decline to the COVID-19 pandemic. The school district’s enrollment, which is now 2,130, is down 230 students since the pandemic hit La Grande two years ago. The decline is having an impact on the school district’s budget since it receives about $9,000 from the state per student.
“Our general fund is shrinking,” Mendoza said.
The superintendent said there has been an increase in the number of students being home-schooled or taking classes through online programs. Mendoza said the school district will be contacting families of students who are no longer enrolled to find out why they left and encourage them to have their children return.
“Our goal is to reach out to families and communicate with them about their plans and intentions,” Mendoza said.
Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer primarily covering the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
