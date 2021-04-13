LA GRANDE — Michelle Glover, the Baker School District’s business manager, is set to join the La Grande School District.
Glover has been named the La Grande School District’s next business director. She will succeed Chris Panike, who will retire at the end of June. Panike has been the LGSD’s business director since he joined it in late 2006.
Glover will become the La Grande School District’s new business director July 1. Glover has more than 30 years of experience in the fields of finance and accounting, with 17 coming in an educational environment.
La Grande School Superintendent George Mendoza said in a press release he is pleased that Glover will be joining his district.
“She has significant experience in the fiscal management of school districts and she will contribute a great deal to our district leadership team,” Mendoza said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.