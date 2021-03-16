LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District’s three modular buildings at K Avenue and Sunset Drive, structures dormant for the past four years, are about to be revitalized.
The modular units served as classrooms for Central Elementary School for many years before the district tore down the aging building at 402 K Ave. and replaced it in 2017 with one at 701 H Ave. Now the district is remodeling the modulars.
Renovation work is underway that will restore the south modular for use as a classroom, convert the center one into an office building and the north unit into a storage space. The district expects the work to wrap up by September.
The district later will lease the structure for the classroom building to Eastern Oregon University Head Start, which will use it to expand its preschool program. The center modular will provide office space for La Grande School District specialists serving students with mental health and behavior issues, said Joseph Waite, the district’s facilities and bond manager.
Robert Kleng, director of EOU Head Start, said the availability of the classroom modular will give his program a major boost by expanding the number of students EOU Head Start can serve by at least 20. He noted the school district will charge EOU Head Start nothing for the renovation work and reasonable rent.
“The school district is so supportive of preschool education,’’ Kleng said.
The preschool students to attend classes at the site will be 3-5 years old. Head Start instruction is free for students if their families meet income standards. For example, a family with two parents and two children that has an annual income of $52,000 could send its children there for no charge.
EOU Head Start hopes to begin offering classes at the new site in the fall, after it obtains grant funding from the state or federal government for the operation of a new site. Kleng is optimistic this funding will come through in part because Gov. Kate Brown’s proposed budget for the 2021-23 biennium includes a large amount of money for the expansion of Head Start programs in Oregon.
The new classroom building at K Avenue and Sunset Drive will complement centers EOU Head Start has in southeast La Grande, Elgin, Union and Baker City.
The modular to serve as a classroom building and the one that will become office space are connected but do not have an interior entry allowing people to walk to and from the buildings without going outside. The renovation work will change this, adding an door between the two buildings, Waite said.
The La Grande School District High Cost Capital Project fund and its Student Success Act fund will pay for the modular renovation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.