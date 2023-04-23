LA GRANDE — The summer food program in La Grande, which had been operated for the past 17 years through Community Connection of Northeast Oregon, will now be administered by the La Grande School District at two meal service sites.

“Community Connection has been doing the summer food program since 2005, but due to staffing issues, it wasn’t something we could continue to do,” said Jeff Hensley, assistant director of Community Connection. “Last year, Community Connection had contracted with the college (for cooks) to bring the meals to Riveria School.”

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.