LA GRANDE — The summer food program in La Grande, which had been operated for the past 17 years through Community Connection of Northeast Oregon, will now be administered by the La Grande School District at two meal service sites.
“Community Connection has been doing the summer food program since 2005, but due to staffing issues, it wasn’t something we could continue to do,” said Jeff Hensley, assistant director of Community Connection. “Last year, Community Connection had contracted with the college (for cooks) to bring the meals to Riveria School.”
Hensley thought it made more sense for the school district to operate the program, so he approached the school district about it. As a result, the school district agreed to facilitate the program, hire the personnel needed and increase the number of meal service sites in the process.
“We really enjoyed the program and operating it,” Hensley said. “We served a lot of children over the years. We’re just happy it’s being taken over by the school district and that children will continue to receive free meals in the summer.”
Taking over the duties is La Grande School District’s Food Service Manager Lindsey Meinhard. She announced that starting this summer there will be two meal service sites in the district, one at the park across the street from Greenwood Elementary School and the other in the park next to the Island City Elementary School.
“That’s really nice for the community because we’ll be able to serve a lot more kids from two sites,” she said.
The district was looking for cooks who were already employed on staff, hoping that some would want to pick extra hours during the summer.
“I was a little bit concerned at first about finding enough cooks,” Meinhard said. “It turned out we had twice as many applicants as we needed, so we’re going to have to do interviews. I was happy to see that.”
On Wednesday, April 19, Meinhard received communication from the Oregon Department of Education that the summer food program will be a non-congregate feeding program because of the school district’s rural status.
“They changed the rules a couple of weeks ago to make it so districts in rural areas can do non-congregate feeding,” she said. “We’re really going to be able to feed more kids this way than if it was congregate feeding arrangement.”
The summer food program is for kids age 1 to 18, and they don’t have to attend any school in the district to get a meal. They also do not have to give their names or register to receive the free lunches.
“The cook at the meal site will personally hand out lunches and also keep a record of how many meals were served each day,” she said.
Meinhard will be going between the two sites in her supervisory role.
Every meal has to meet the child nutrition standards for school nutrition lunches, she said, so each meal will have these components: a grain component, a meat-alternate component, a fruit, a vegetable, healthy treats and also chocolate or white milk.
“So it will be a complete meal similar to what kids would get in school,” she said.
The summer food program will operate weekdays from June 19 to Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to noon. Parents or guardians aren’t required to accompany their children in order for the children to receive a meal.
Meinhard said they are going to have some fun things for the kids to do at the park while they are eating, or they can take their meals with them and go.
“We applied for a startup grant, which we are more than likely going to receive, so we’re going to have some bubbles, hula hoops and other fun things for the kids to do at the park,” she said.
Meinhard stepped into her role as the school district’s food service manager in December and prior to that she had 15 years experience in food management with New Seasons Market in Portland. Her husband, Judd, is currently employed by the La Grande School District as a cook.
“We’ll all be super excited to spend time outdoors eating lunch together,” she said. “We’re happy to provide this opportunity to offer lunches free of charge to children throughout our whole city.”
