The La Grande School District has purchased sensors to detect vaping in restrooms at La Grande High School and La Grande Middle School. The sensors, which have been ordered from the HALO Smart Sensor company in Bay Shore, New York, can detect vaping because they monitor air quality. 

LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District is preparing to use electronics to prevent students from vaping.

