LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District announced that the old maintenance building at La Grande Middle School will be open for personal salvage from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday, July 7.

The building is open to both staff members and the general public to remove items of interest. However, anyone entering the building must be older than 18 and is entering at their own risk.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

— The Observer

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.