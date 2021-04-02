UNION COUNTY — All students in the La Grande School District are heading back to in-person learning.
School district Superintendent George Mendoza announced in a virtual town hall meeting Thursday night, April 1, the move back to regular classes starts April 12.
"To support the shift of K-12 students back everyday on April 12, students in grade level 6-12 will not have school on April 9 as staff have much work to do related to prepping, planning and organizing lesson plans and units of instruction," Mendoza said according to a press release Friday morning. "We also need time to organize and reconfigure classrooms, bring back furniture, etc."
The Oregon Department of Education on March 22 updated the Ready Schools, Safe Learners guidance to synchronize with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The update lowered the physical distancing rule for students in schools from 6 feet to 3 feet and removed the 35 square feet per person requirement for counties that meet Oregon’s COVID-19 moderate risk levels.
Union County remains in the moderate risk level, giving the green light for the La Grande School District to allow its students in its buildings at the same time.
Staff, however, still must maintain 6 feet of physical distance between each other, and physically distance from students to the greatest extent possible, according to the press release, and close contact rules still apply.
Mendoza and the La Grande School Board have been committed to return all students to in-person learning as soon as it was deemed safe to do so, the press release stated. As soon as Ready Schools, Safe Learners guidance was updated, the La Grande School District dispersed a survey inquiring of students and families if they would desire a full return. The survey results and consultations with the Center for Human Development, Grande Ronde Hospital, Union County Commissioners and Union County Emergency Management all support the full return.
"Our staff is excited to have all of our students in our buildings everyday," Mendoza stated. "We are prepared to ensure all safety guidelines are followed while providing for the academic and social/emotional needs of our students."
Mendoza delivered the update hours after the Oregon Health Authority reported a second Union County resident this week died from COVID-19.
The OHA on Thursday, April 1, reported a 48-year-old woman in the county tested and died on March 30 at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center, Boise, Idaho. She had underlying conditions and became Oregon’s 2,385th COVID-19 death and the county’s 22nd.
The Oregon Health Authority two days earlier reported the county’s 21st COVID-19 death, an 80-year-old man who tested positive on March 22 and died March 29 at Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande.
The number of cases overall in Union County continues to tick up, with four news cases Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 1,376.
