LA GRANDE— The La Grande School District’s COVID-19 infection rate remains in the single digits.
The school district’s latest weekly statistics show that nine students missed school during the week of Nov. 29-Dec. 3 because of positive COVID-19 tests, COVID-19 symptoms or close contact with those who have COVID-19. That number was up four from Thanksgiving week, Nov. 22-23 when five students missed school because of COVID-19. The increase, though, may reflect the fact that there were just two days of school the week of Thanksgiving, while there were four the week of Nov. 29-Dec. 3. Most of the La Grande School District’s weeks have five class days.
The school district’s recent COVID-19 numbers are down dramatically from the week of Oct. 11-15 when 57 students were out because of COVID-19 and a far cry from mid-September when 123 students and staff were out during one week.
The school district’s Nov. 29-Dec. 3 statistics indicate that no staff members were absent during the week due to positive COVID-19 tests, symptoms of the disease or close contact with someone who has it. This marks the eighth week in a row that the La Grande School District did not have any staff out due to COVID-19.
The district’s latest statistics, based on reports to school district nurses, show that two students were out the week after Thanksgiving due to testing positive for COVID-19. Both students were from La Grande High School.
Four students missed class that week because of close contact to an individual who had tested positive for COVID-19. Two of the students were from Island City Elementary and two were from La Grande High School. Three students, one at Central Elementary and two at Greenwood Elementary, missed school because of primary COVID-19 symptoms.
The school district’s continuing low numbers mean the district will be able to remain in the low-risk category under the rules of its 2021 Communicable Disease plan. The school district moved into the low-risk category from the moderate-risk category about a month ago.
Being in the low-risk category means schools can continue conducting assemblies and concerts that can be attended by parents and community members, more volunteers can work in the school district and, in some instances, children in different grades can have recess at the same time at elementary schools.
The school district still must adhere to state COVID-19 safety rules, including wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
