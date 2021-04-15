LA GRANDE — La Grande is calling for Northeast Oregon artists to submit proposals for a new sculpture for downtown.
The La Grande Arts Commission on Saturday, April 11, announced the call for proposals.
The selection commission, according to the request, is especially interested in submissions that “consider the values of the communities that make up La Grande, are multicultural, interactive and engaging. … We’re looking for an innovative and creative design that speaks to the cultural identity of La Grande and honors its heritage through a cohesive use of materials and visual language. The artwork should reflect the theme, ‘Honoring the Past, Celebrating the Present; Embracing the Future.’”
Stu Spence, director of La Grande Parks & Recreation, explained the arts commission for several years has held what it calls “creative conversations” with members of the art community in Northeast Oregon, except for in 2020, due to the pandemic.
“One of the ideas that came out of that was for a public art display in downtown,” he said.
The arts commission made the project its top priority in 2019 and put together a small committee to determine how to bring this to fruition and where the art display should be placed.
The committee selected the concrete bulkhead at the entrance to Cook Memorial Library at the corner of Fourth Street and Adams Avenue. The bulkhead measures 41 inches tall, 17 inches wide and 36 feet long. Installing the piece there, Spence said, would make it easy to view and highlight the library’s entrance.
The proposal is open to all residents of Union, Baker, Wallowa and Umatilla counties who are 18 and older, and individuals or teams of artists can participate, but the commission is giving preference to those with previous large-scale project experience and/or a connection to La Grande.
He also said that “the city does not plan on using any general fund dollars for this project.”
While some cities silo funds for public art, Spence said the arts commission will be seeking grants to cover the cost of the project, which also includes paying the artist.
“The idea is to get a design, and then use that to get grant funding,” said Spence, who expressed confidence in the project. “Once the artist is selected and the design is accepted, we’ll write some grants.”
Providers of public art grants, Spence said, want to see a project’s plans before a request for funding. The call for proposals is the first step in seeking grants.
This is different from how the city, for example, budgets for road repairs.
The project is looking to install the art in the summer of 2022.
Darcy Dolge, the executive director of the nonprofit Art Center East in La Grande said she was well aware of the call for artists for the project.
“I feel that public art improves a community image, belonging and identity,” she said, “while simultaneously supporting the arts economy and artists.”
Dolge also referred to the nonprofit Americans for the Arts’ 2017 study “Arts & Economic Prosperity 5,” an economic analysis of the arts and culture. According to the study, nonprofit arts and cultural organizations in Northeast Oregon spent about $652,000 while audiences spent almost $557,000 taking in arts and culture.
The total economic impact of arts and culture in the region produced 39 full-time jobs.
The study shows a population for the region of almost 49,000, which would about equal the combined populations of Union, Wallowa and Baker counties at the time.
Several buildings in and around downtown display murals, and there are a couple of public sculptures on display downtown.
The most recent is from 2015. La Grande Main Street Downtown headed up the project and selected Summerville artist Judd Koehn for an installation of bronze hats on the north side of the 1200 block of Adams Avenue.
And the large bronze reproduction of “Cast Iron Mary” has been standing just shy of 99 years at the entrance to Max Square across from Cook Memorial Library.
The Women’s Christian Temperance Union in 1904 erected the original “Cast Iron Mary,” according to information on the city’s Parks & Recreation website.
“Her purpose was two-fold: first to provide good, clean drinking water for people, horses and dogs; and, secondly, to entice the menfolk away from the numerous taverns found in La Grande at the time,” according to the city.
But George Noble, a local bootlegger, was fleeing from police the night of April 22, 1922, and lost control of his automobile and crashed into the fountain.
While Noble escaped unhurt, the city reported, the crash totaled both his automobile and “Cast Iron Mary.”
