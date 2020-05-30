LA GRANDE — A 93-year-old La Grande storyteller has published her first book, and she is just getting started.
Evelyn Donnell is the author of a new book that tells inspiring stories of survival: “Mandated Miracles: How God Leaves His Fingerprints on Our Lives — My Story of Miracles.”
The new book details the many miracles Donnell has experienced, ones she credits to God’s intervention and not simply good fortune.
“There are no coincidences,” said Donnell, who plans to write a romance novel next.
She said if people reflect upon their lives, they will find God’s direction at work in remarkable ways. Donnell understands this from firsthand experience.
“My life has been an amazing amount of excitement, tears wiped away, laughter and underserved faithfulness from someone who can demolish fear with a whisper or a shout, when needed,” Donnell writes.
She penned her book in response to surviving emergency surgery that involved the insertion of a pacemaker a year-and-half ago at St. Luke’s Medical Center, Boise. While on the surgery table, she knew her condition was serious, but she was not concerned.
“I was at total peace knowing that I might be soon hopping on God’s helicopter to heaven,” she wrote.
Then she heard someone ask, “Evelyn, do you want to go to heaven now, or do you want to stay longer here on Earth?”
Donnell wrote she did not know where the query came from.
“I must admit, I rolled my eyes around trying to see who was asking me that question,” she said.
Donnell determined God was speaking to her and replied, “Father, I think I would like to go to heaven right now.”
The questioner, who Donnell is certain was God, asked if she had forgotten that a few weeks prior he gave her a mandate to write out all of the miracles she had experienced in her life. But she had not started on the project.
“So I guess I better stay awhile longer and do what I told you I would do,” Donnell answered.
She wrote her book on a decades old IBM personal computer and enjoyed the process, just as she normally does.
“When I’m writing I get so involved that after three hours I think, ‘Where did the time go?’” Donnell said.
“Mandated Miracles” is Donnell’s first book but not her first foray into writing. She has written numerous short stories, been a leader of the local Right Writers group and attended writing conferences throughout the state, said Bobbi Allstott, a longtime friend of Donnell who lives in Central Point, Idaho, and previously lived in La Grande.
“She has never stopped opening herself up to learning,” said Allstott, who helped Donnell get “Mandated Miracles” published by Amazon.com.
Those Donnell writes about in her new book include her husband, Stephen, who died 2018. The couple had been married 69 years. Stephen Donnell, an engineer, was active in the community and not afraid to speak out on local issues. Evelyn, calling him the love of her life, writes about Stephen with wit and charm.
“Not long ago my husband took a solo flight to heaven. I’m sure he is there now, probably talking with angel engineers about how to build needed structures on planets in space,” Evelyn Donnell wrote.
Donnell, who grew up in Michigan and once taught kindergarten, moved to La Grande decades ago. Allstott said that members of the Right Writers have been encouraging Donnell to write a romance novel ever since she read aloud the draft of its opening chapter several years ago, which piqued unceasing curiosity.
“They have never stopped asking about her characters,” Allstott said.
