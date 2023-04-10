LA GRANDE — La Grande School District Superintendent George Mendoza said he is happy with the steps taken by staff after they were notified about shots fired near the hospital and track area around 3:30 p.m. Friday, April 7.
Staff at La Grande High School were notified about shots fired near the hospital and track area around 3:30 p.m., according to an alert sent out to parents and guardians of students.
School officials brought La Grande Middle School track athletes into the LHS cafeteria out of an abundance of caution while the situation was being investigated, the alert stated. The area was deemed safe within 10 minutes and students returned to track practice, according to LHS.
“I was very pleased with what (La Grande Middle School track coach) Ali (Kretschmer) and (La Grande High School Principal) Brett (Baxter) did," he said. “I’m always pleased when people take action quickly for the safety of others."
The La Grande Police Department quickly determined there was no crime involved, Lt. Jason Hays said. The shots heard were from target practice outside the city limits in a nearby watershed.
Baxter said he first learned of the sound of gunshots when Kretschmer called him. The coach told Baxter of the gunshot sounds and then the principal immediately had the track team enter the high school and its commons.
About 100 boys and girls came into the school. The student-athletes had been practicing then because the high school track team, which normally holds practice sessions at that time, was out of town competing at a meet, Baxter said.
The principal believes someone may have called the 911 dispatch center before Kretschmer contacted him since law enforcement officers were already out checking the area before the middle school students came into La Grande High School.
When Baxter first heard of the report the gunshot sounds, he said he thought they may have come from Grande Ronde Hospital area where expansion work is being done and sounds coming from the area sometimes resemble gunshots.
The middle school track team members were in the high school commons until it was determined that there was no danger and they could go back out.
“They were there maybe 10 minutes," Baxter said.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.