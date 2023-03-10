LA GRANDE — La Grande School District Superintendent George Mendoza earned high marks in his most recent performance evaluation.
On Wednesday, March 8, the members of the La Grande School Board indicated approval and appreciation for the superintendent.
“You continue to exceed our expectations as superintendent," said Randy Shaw, chair of the La Grand School Board in a letter he read at the meeting.
Mendoza was evaluated on a revised set of eight performance standards in this year’s evaluation.
“For all the standards we found your work effective or accomplished," Shaw said.
The board rated Mendoza highest in “visionary district leadership," ethics and professional norms, communications and community relations. The board gave Mendoza an overall score of 3.7 on a scale of 4.0.
The superintendent was credited with doing an outstanding job of taking input and preparing the school district for the future.
“You listen well and plan for future needs," Shaw said.
Shaw noted, for example, that one of Mendoza’s key accomplishments over the past 12 months was getting the community to pass a $4.54 million bond to help pay for the construction of a middle school athletic and academic center. The construction of the center, which will also be funded by a $1 million state matching grant, will start in June.
Mendoza displayed his ability to connect with the community while working to get the $4.54 million bond passed. Shaw said Mendoza’s willingness and ability to reach out to the community is another of his strong points.
“You continue to maintain and build relationships with the community which support learning for all ages," Shaw said.
Mendoza came to La Grande in 2017 from the Morrow County School District, where he was an assistant superintendent.
He is a 1997 graduate of Eastern Oregon University and a member of its board of trustees.
