LA GRANDE — Local law enforcement is searching for a runaway teen.
The La Grande Police Department in a press release Friday reported the family of 13-year-old Jarek Parker told police at noon Thursday the boy had run away from home. The family last saw the teen around 8:30 a.m. that morning, according to the press release.
Parker is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has light brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a Star Wars shirt, shorts, glasses, a Harry Potter hat and blue tennis shoes, according to police.
The family told police it appears Parker took a backpack, a teal fanny pack, camping supplies, food and water with him.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office, its search and rescue unit and Oregon State Police are assisting La Grande police and Parker’s family in the search for the boy.
The La Grande Police Department did not report anyone found Jarek Parker by The Observer’s press deadline Friday. Police also asked anyone who information that may help in finding Jarek Parker to call detective Ryan Miller at 541-963-1017.
