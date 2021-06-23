LA GRANDE — Jermaine Galloway, founder of Tall Cop Says Stop, will host a workshop on substance use and inebriated driving trends on Friday, June 26, at La Grande High School.
The session, which will take place at the school’s auditorium from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., will focus on new trends in underage alcohol use, drug concealment methods, identifying intoxicated drivers and more. This will be Galloway’s second training in La Grande, according to Marce Martin, coordinator at the Union County Safe Communities Coalition.
“We love his trainings,” Martin said. “One of our goals (at UCSCC) is to educate and inform others on valuable skills like these, so this is a great opportunity.”
The workshop is intended for law enforcement officers, first responders, educators, government officials and counselors, although it is open to the public.
Tall Cop Says Stop is an organization with the purpose of educating police officers and other officials on alcohol trends and ways to prevent underage substance use. Galloway started working for Idaho law enforcement in 1997 and has trained over 100,000 people in various departments, according to the Tall Cop Says Stop website.
In 2015, the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators honored Galloway with a national award for his training on fake IDs and underage drinking.
Any questions regarding the event or registration can be directed to Billie-Jo Nickens at 541-786-5915.
