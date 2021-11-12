LA GRANDE — A major infrastructure upgrade is set to go underway in La Grande.
The La Grande Public Works staff is undertaking a sanitary sewer rehabilitation project, which will replace roughly a mile of outdated sewer mains. After awarding the project bid at city council on Wednesday, Nov. 3, the work is set to begin in February.
“A lot of the main lines in La Grande’s sanitary sewer system are pretty old, so you have different materials involved,” La Grande Public Works director Kyle Carpenter said.
Planned and Engineered Construction Inc., a firm based in Helena, Montana, was awarded the bid for the project at a price point of $192,250. The price point is roughly $100,000 less than the estimates by the other two competing companies. According to Carpenter, PEC’s familiarity with the city’s infrastructure was likely a cause for the lower price.
“They’ve been here I think four out of the last five contracts,” Carpenter said. “They’re pretty comfortable with how our system works and how clean it is.”
La Grande has roughly 85 miles of sewer main lines and has reconditioned 29 miles of that main line in the last 29 years. Some of the city’s sewer lines have been in place for nearly 100 years, causing a need for repair.
“Most of the problems we end up with aren’t the whole pipe collapsing, it’s smaller things that just add cost on our daily operations,” Carpenter said.
The La Grande Public Works staff is able to monitor the conditions of existing pipes through a camera surveillance system. The footage allows the staff to spot any potential cracks, dips or areas that may need maintenance.
The rehabilitation project involves a minimal-impact procedure that not only avoids traffic blockage, but saves the city money. The procedure pushes a resin sock down through the main and cures the inside of the main, making a secondary pipe within the original pipe.
“It basically allows us to put in a new main without having to dig up the road, which saves us a ton of money,” Carpenter said.
Carpenter estimates that the project should take no longer than a month to complete. Most of the noticeable construction work should take place for about three weeks, with the workers at PEC operating from manhole to manhole. The project will not cause any traffic backups or road closures.
Carpenter noted that the pipes being replaced in this project have been in place since the 1960s. He estimated that the typical lifespan of a PVC pipe extends well past a half decade.
“In all likelihood they’ll be in place for about 70 years,” Carpenter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.