LA GRANDE — The La Grande Veterans Day parade, a long-standing local tradition, is set to be revived after a one-year hiatus.
The parade, which was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will return at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11. The parade will run down Adams Avenue starting at Hemlock Street and ending at Fourth Street.
The parade will be run by American Legion Post 43, which had conducted it for many years until the pandemic hit.
“We are excited to be putting on the parade again,” said John Craig, a member of American Legion Post 43’s organizing committee for the Veterans Day Parade.
The grand marshal of the parade will be Gene Stephens of La Grande, a Vietnam veteran. His son, John Scott Stephens, was killed while serving in Iraq with the U.S. Army. The annex at the American Legion Post 43 Hall, 301 Fir St., is named in honor of John Scott Stephens.
Members of American Legion Post 43 encourage local veterans to join in the parade. Veterans who have not been contacted and want to participate should call Craig at 541-786-5148.
Floats will be available for all veterans to ride in the parade.
Non-veterans who are interested in participating in the parade should also call Craig to sign up. Anyone who wants to take part in the parade with an animal should also call Craig before doing so.
Following the parade, a spaghetti dinner will be served at the American Legion Post 43 Hall. The meal will be free to members of American Legion Post 43. The cost to other veterans and the public will be $5.
Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer primarily covering the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
