LA GRANDE — Hundreds of people travel along two-mile Fruitdale Lane daily in north La Grande.
Many, especially those in vehicles with their windows tinted dark, have an air of anonymity.
And then there is Ken Eberhard, who might be described as the face of Fruitdale Lane.
The youthful 80-year-old walks a total of 4 miles on Fruitdale Lane about four times a week, beginning on the road’s north side while walking west from Hunter Road to Riverside Park before returning on its south side while striding east back to Hunter Road.
“It is great exercise," Eberhard said.
He periodically looks down while walking, not to look for text messages on his cellphone but to check for something found in Fruitdale Lane’s ditches long before the digital age started — litter.
Eberhard has been picking up debris along Fruitdale Lane ever since starting his regular walks about two years ago.
“I want to help keep it clean," he said.
Eberhard finishes each walk with a plastic bag filled with litter including face masks, food wrappers, small boxes and much more.
And his work is noticed.
“You don’t see any garbage there," said Eberhard’s son-in-law, Gary Anderson, who also lives on Fruitdale Lane.
Eberhard picks up the litter with a degree of sensitivity.
If he finds something that he thinks someone may have lost and will be back to retrieve, he will place it in the far edge of the Fruitdale Lane’s shoulder or hang it on a fence. If nobody claims it, he'll place it in his trash bag two or three days later.
Sometimes the bag is filled before he completes his walk.
Eberhard is careful not to walk when there is extensive snow and ice on Fruitdale Lane because of the risk it poses.
”There is no point in exercising if you are going to get hurt doing it," he said.
Later in the year, he wears a backpack during his walks to make it more challenging. He said this gets him in better condition for big game hunting seasons in the fall. Those he hunts with include Anderson, his son-in-law, who credits Eberhard with being able to take on difficult terrain during hunts because of his excellent condition.
He also hunts geese in farm fields near his home.
“He has his own blind," Anderson said.
When Eberhard is not hunting he is often angling. Last weekend, for example, he was fishing for walleye on the Columbia River.
He's rarely idle.
“He always keeps busy," Anderson said. “If he sits down he gets bored."
His penchant for being active is a carry over from the years Eberhard operated a logging company he owned in the Elgin area.
“He worked from sunup to sundown and then worked in his office at night," Anderson said.
He said Eberhard’s work ethic reflects his generation.
“Ken is an old school worker," Anderson said.
One who enjoys helping his community and making connections with those within it.
"He is a people person,'' said his daughter Keri Eberhard of La Grande.
