PENDLETON — The National Weather Service in Pendleton reported temperatures in La Grande averaged warmer than normal during the month of September.
According to preliminary data, the average temperature was 63.8 degrees, which was 3.9 degrees above normal. High temperatures averaged 82.5 degrees, which was 6.3 degrees above normal. The highest was 97 degrees on the Sept. 8.
Low temperatures averaged 45.2 degrees, which was 1.5 degrees above normal.
The lowest was 36 degrees on Sept. 9.
Temperature exceeded 90 degrees on eight days, according to the climate summary.
Precipitation totaled 0.45 inches during September, which was 0.22 inches below normal.
Two days received measurable precipitation — at least .01 inch — with the heaviest, 0.30 inches, on Sept. 28.
Precipitation this year has reached 16.59 inches, which is 5.05 inches above normal. Since October, the water year precipitation at La Grande has been 19.68 inches, which is 3.16 inches above normal.
The outlook for October from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center calls for above normal temperatures and near to above normal precipitation. Normal highs for La Grande fall from 70 degrees at the start of October to 54 degrees at the end of October. Normal lows fall from 39 degrees to 33 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is 1.29 inches.
