LA GRANDE — Continuing a trend from recent months, average January temperatures in La Grande were 3.3 degrees warmer than normal, according to the National Weather Service, Pendleton.
The NWS reported average temperatures in December were 3.1 degrees above average, as were those in November at 0.7 degrees above average.
According to preliminary data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association for January, daily high temperatures in La Grande last month averaged 34.7 degrees, which was 3.3 degrees above the 30-year norm. Daily low temperatures averaged 27.2 degrees, which was 2.7 degrees warmer than normal.
Low temperatures in La Grande dipped below freezing on 23 of the 31 days in January, meaning temperatures stayed above 32 degrees for roughly a quarter of the month.
January also was drier than average month. Precipitation totals came in at 1.17 inches, which was 0.46 inches less than normal. Precipitation overall since October has been 5.75 inches, which is 0.86 inches below the 30-year norm.
Looking forward to February, the Weather Service predicted temperatures would be warmer than the average of 42.9 degree highs and 25.9 degree lows, and precipitation would be near the 1.14 inch norm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.