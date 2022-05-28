LA GRANDE — Retired La Grande wildlife biologist Ellen Campbell is a trailblazer, quietly breaking through many glass ceilings during the course of a four-decade career.
Campbell, who grew up in Baltimore and has been a La Grande resident 14 years, has left not shards of glass in her wake but instead new career paths for women to follow.
The respect she has earned as a pioneer is one of the reasons Campbell has received a legacy-defining honor — the Artemis Outstanding Woman Conservationist of the year award from the Wild Sheep Foundation.
“She is very richly deserving of the honor,” said Walter Chuck, president of the Oregon Wild Sheep Foundation, which is connected to the national Wild Sheep Foundation.
The Artemis Award recognizes many portions of Campbell’s work as a wildlife manager including her work with Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep as a member of the Oregon Wild Sheep Foundation, her role in showing that women could succeed in a field dominated by men, her success as a big game hunter, community service work and much more.
“It is a very prestigious honor,” Chuck said.
Campbell’s list of firsts include being the initial woman to complete West Virginia University’s master’s program in wildlife management, the first female forestry aide at the Forest Sciences Lab in Morgantown, West Virginia, and the first woman to serve as a biologist on the George Washington National Forest in Virginia. These are just a handful of Campbell’s list of firsts for being a woman in a certain role, which includes many other positions in West Virginia, Mississippi and Alaska.
Campbell has always used a conciliatory and friendly approach when breaking through glass ceilings or pursuing other objectives, said Melanie Woolever, a colleague of Campbell’s who worked closely with her while she was with the U.S. Forest Service. Woolever said Campbell is an unassuming person who is intensely loyal and has a Southern charm. She is also remarkably tenacious and passionate when pursuing something she believes in.
“She is quiet and soft-spoken but she has a backbone of iron,” Woolever said of Campbell. “She makes things happen when she believes in something.”
Woolever, who lives in Colorado, cited the U.S. Forest Service’s wildlife budget as an example. She said the Forest Services’ wildlife budget received limited funding compared to other divisions in the agency when she and Campbell were with it early in their careers. This changed with the help of Campbell, who took it upon herself to learn everything she could about the Forest Service’s budgeting process. She then used this knowledge to line up funding for wildlife projects over a long period of time.
Avoiding the spotlight
Nothing Campbell does is with an eye on getting into the spotlight, Woolever said.
“She does not want the limelight,” Woolever said. “She is very humble.”
Chuck also feels this way.
“She is not one to boast about herself,” he said.
The trophy Campbell received upon winning the Artemis Award weighs about 5 pounds and is made almost exclusively of glass. The award is named after the Greek goddess of nature, wildlife and hunting.
The Artemis Award is among many Campbell has received.
Another heavyweight honor is the Jack Adams Award, which was presented to her by the U.S. Forest Service in 1996 in recognition of her work for the betterment of wildlife. Campbell was then one of 1,100 wildlife professionals in the Forest Service eligible for the award.
She was the first woman to receive the national award.
The Artemis and Adams awards both recognize work Campbell has done with Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep plus other wildlife such as the gopher tortoise and the red-cockaded woodpecker.
Campbell’s efforts as a member of the Oregon Wild Sheep Foundation to protect bighorn sheep includes taking steps to prevent them from interacting with domestic sheep.
This is important because bighorn sheep are susceptible to a type of pneumonia that domestic sheep carry bacterium for.
Campbell said many things intrigue her about Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep, including their ability to live in rugged terrain.
“I just admire their tenacity and their ability to live and thrive,” she said.
Campbell has witnessed with awe bighorn rams running against each other to show dominance.
“It is amazing that they do not get concussions,” she said.
Keeping a secret
Campbell received the Artemis Award this winter at the Wild Sheep Foundation’s annual meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada. She said she had not wanted to attend because she tries to avoid large crowds due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She decided to go only after being persuaded to by her husband, Dale, also a former Forest Service employee.
Ellen Campbell never suspected that the reason he insisted they attend the convention was because she was set to receive the award.
“He is great at keeping a secret. He knew for two months and I had no idea,” said Campbell, who credits her husband with providing remarkable support.
Four months have passed since she received the Artemis Award, but she said she still feels emotional when she thinks about it.
“I still cannot believe it,” Campbell said. “I was so surprised that they recognized me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.