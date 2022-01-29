LA GRANDE — La Grande is continuing to defy a national trend in blood donation.
A total of 224 units of blood were collected at a two-day American Red Cross drive in La Grande on Tuesday, Jan. 25, and Wednesday, Jan. 26. This puts La Grande, where four more two-day blood drives will be conducted this year, on pace to collect 1,120 units of blood in 2022, a mark that would be 155 units greater than the 965 units collected at American Red Cross blood drives in La Grande in 2021 and 477 more than the 2020 La Grande mark of 643 units.
“We had an outstanding start and exceeded our goal because of amazing community support,” said Sheldon Strand, who coordinates La Grande’s American Red Cross blood drives with his wife, Linda Strand.
The increase comes at a time when blood donations are down nationwide. Since the COVID-19 pandemic started in early 2020, the American Red Cross has experienced a 10% decline in the number of people donating blood, according to www.redcross.org.
“Our supplies are the lowest they have been in 10 years,” said Jake Reines, the account manager for the Donor Recruitment Department of the American Red Cross’ Idaho-Montana-Eastern Oregon Region.
Reines came to this week’s two-day blood drive in La Grande, one of five scheduled here for 2022. He said that La Grande’s rise in blood donations is nothing short of remarkable.
“It is the highest uptick I have seen in this region,” said Reines, who has worked in the Red Cross’ Idaho-Montana-Eastern Oregon region for three years.
Sheldon Strand traces part of the reason for La Grande’s increasing numbers to a decision in 2020 to increase La Grande’s blood drives from one to two days because the community response at one-day drives had been so strong.
Reines credits La Grande’s increase to the generous nature of people in the community and to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the site of almost all of the local blood drives for more than 10 years. He said the fact that the church has allowed the American Red Cross to continue conducting blood drives during the pandemic has been a big plus.
“They have given us the most support of any church,” Reines said.
Reines said one of the reasons donations are down nationwide is that places where many drives are traditionally conducted, including schools and businesses where employees gave blood, have been closed to blood drives because of the pandemic. This has increased the American Red Cross’ reliance on churches as blood drive sites.
Illness drops donations
About 210 people participated in the Jan. 25 and Jan. 26 blood drive in La Grande. The number could have been higher.
“We had many no-shows because people had colds, the flu or COVID-19,” said Sheldon Strand, referring to people who had signed up to donate but then could not come.
He said the American Red Cross has discouraged people who were sick from coming to blood drives long before the COVID-19 pandemic. Strand explained that the Red Cross does not want people coming to blood drives who will get others sick.
The 210 people who participated in this week’s La Grande blood drive included Michael Sell, an Eastern Oregon University art professor. Sell started donating blood about 15 years ago.
“I think that donating blood is a great way to give back and serve the greater good of the community, whether the blood you give stays close to home or travels far. Blood is a renewable resource, and if I can spare some for someone else in need, then of course I’m going to do that,” Sell said.
The cast of donors also included Alan Fong of La Grande, who has donated 86 pints over this lifetime. Fong said he started giving blood while he was a student at Oregon State University because his fraternity participated in blood drives. He has continued since then in an effort to reach out to others, he said.
American Red Cross blood drives in La Grande will be April 5-6, June 14-15, Sept. 13-14 and Nov. 8-9. All will run from noon to 6 p.m. the first day and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second day at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1802 Gekeler Lane.
