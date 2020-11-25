LA GRANDE — La Grande’s community Christmas tree at Max Square is set to soon be lit — without fanfare.
The city will turn on the tree’s decorative lights after Thanksgiving, either Friday, Nov. 27, or Saturday, Nov. 28, said La Grande City Councilor Mary Ann Miesner.
Traditionally the lighting of the community Christmas tree follows a parade and ceremony. The city is not holding a lighting event this year, Miesner said, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Workers from Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative worked Monday to set up and decorate the tree with lights at Max Square in downtown. A crane held the tree aloft so it could rotate, allowing the crew to stay in place and wrap the lights around the tree.
“It made it much easier,” said John Howard, a volunteer for La Grande Main Street Downtown, which has been in charge of the community Christmas tree project for about five years and helped put the lights on Monday.
Mark and Polly Chartier of Summerville donated the 25-foot blue spruce. An OTEC crew cut down the tree and loaded it on a trailer from All Phase Electric. Howard took the wheel and hauled the tree to La Grande. He said OTEC provided all the assistance for free.
Howard said he always is on the lookout for La Grande’s next Christmas tree. He encourages anyone with a tree they would like to donate for the 2021 Christmas season to call him at 541-910-2015.
In a similar fashion, Baker City has its Christmas tree in place, also a big blue spruce.
The tree came from Bob and Cherie Ward, who live on Foothill Drive in south Baker City and have donated the community’s Christmas tree twice in the past three years. Getting this year’s tree from the Ward property to downtown Baker City required reinforcements.
The truck Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative sent to hoist the 45-foot-tall spruce wasn’t quite up to the task, so OTEC dispatched a second truck to help handle the heavy tree.
Then, after cutting down and loading the spruce, employees had to unhook one wire to allow the tree to pass on its way to a flatbed trailer donated by Superior Towing.
Eventually the tree was on its way to its traditional spot in the Court Street Plaza, between Main and Resort streets, Baker City. Eastern Oregon Rental also contributed to the effort.
Cherie Ward said the spruce, and its twin that served as the community Christmas tree in 2018, were planted approximately 26 years ago, a decade before the couple moved to Baker City. The Wards donated both trees because they were getting too big for their yard.
“We’ve been trying to find a good reason instead of just cutting it down and chopping it up,” Cherie said.
The Wards are grateful their donated tree, festooned with lights, will help people enjoy the holiday season.
“We need that right now,” Cherie said.
— Samantha O’Conner of the Baker City Herald contributed to this report.
