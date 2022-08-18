LA GRANDE — With the first day of school just around the corner, families have begun combing the isles for school supplies. But with July’s consumer-price index of 8.5%, how will back-to-school shopping fare against a nearly four-decade high pace of price increases?
According to a July survey by the National Retail Foundation and Prosper Insights & Analytics, more than one-third of consumers said they are cutting back on other spending to cover costs for the upcoming school year.
Financial businesses in La Grande are turning to supply drives as a way to support local families and schools. From colored pencils to backpacks, local credit unions, banks and mortgage offices are asking the community to donate whatever they can.
“Anything is better than nothing,” said Corri Klebaum, sales manager at Adams Avenue’s Finance for America Mortgage. “Even if we can help a couple of families it’s worth it.”
Klebaum and her assistant, Andi Warn, are teaming up with Re/Max Real Estate Team — their next-door neighbors on Adams Avenue — to collect Walmart gift cards and other school supplies for the upcoming school year. They will be collecting donations through Wednesday, Aug. 24.
According to Klebaum, the gift cards will go to foster families in the area, while coloring utensils, backpacks, lunch sacks and pails will help bolster supplies in local school districts.
George Mendoza, superintendent of La Grande School District, said that while the district works to support those who might not have the funds to pay for yearly supplies and fees, donations can be a useful way to offset need.
According to Mendoza, donated supplies — from coloring utensils and notebooks to tissues and backpacks — help fill resource gaps and allow schools to focus on supporting students in other ways, like providing free lunches and social-emotional support. He said that when students needs are met, they focus and learn better.
"I'm always thankful that we get donations," Mendoza said.
Since the start of the pandemic, back-to-school shopping has increased drastically, and this year, families with elementary through high school age children plan to spend an average of $864 on school items.
This year, there are several supply drives that have taken place around town. P1FCU wrapped up its “Stuff the Bus” event at the beginning of August, and the Bank of Eastern Oregon just finished a three-week drive. Horizon Credit Union is also accepting supply donations at its 209 Depot Street location through the end of the month.
“Our community is really generous,” said Diana Burry, the branch manager at Horizon Credit Union.
Burry noted that the credit union has held its supply drive for several years, and that community members are continuously supportive in providing donations. Horizon’s drive will continue through August.
Horizon Credit Union is accepting cash donations or school supplies, including pencils, coloring utensils, notebooks, backpacks, paper and more.
If you are interested in participating in these supply drives, please drop off donations at the brick and mortar locations of Finance for America Mortgage, Re/Max and Horizon Credit Union.
