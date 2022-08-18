school supply donation bin

The school supply donation bin at Horizon Credit Union is filled to the brim with notebooks, pencils and backpacks on Aug. 17, 2022. 

 Shannon Golden/The Observer

LA GRANDE — With the first day of school just around the corner, families have begun combing the isles for school supplies. But with July’s consumer-price index of 8.5%, how will back-to-school shopping fare against a nearly four-decade high pace of price increases?

According to a July survey by the National Retail Foundation and Prosper Insights & Analytics, more than one-third of consumers said they are cutting back on other spending to cover costs for the upcoming school year.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Shannon Golden is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6015 sgolden@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.