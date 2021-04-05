LA GRANDE — La Grande's temperatures in March were slightly warmer than normal, according to preliminary data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Weather Service Office in Pendleton.
The average temperature was 41.4 degrees, which was 0.6 degrees above normal, the Weather Service reported in its monthly climate report. High temperatures averaged 53.8 degrees, 2.6 degrees above normal. The highest was 70 degrees on March 28. Low temperatures averaged 29.0 degrees, which was 1.4 degrees below normal. The lowest was 21 degrees on March 10. There were 17 days with the low temperature below 32 degrees.
Precipitation totaled 1.15 inches during March, which was 0.31 inches below normal. La Grande received measurable precipitation (at least .01 inch) on 11 day, according to the report, with the heaviest, 0.41 inches on March 23. Precipitation this year has reached 4.68 inches, 0.45 inches above normal. Since October, the water-year precipitation at La Grande has been 9.26 inches, which is 0.05 inches above normal. The 30-year normal precipitation is 1.58 inches.
The outlook for April from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center calls for near to below normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Normal highs for La Grande rise from 55 degrees at the start of April to 62 degrees at the end of April, and normal lows rise from 33 degrees to 38 degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.