LA GRANDE — The La Grande Budge Committee approved a budgeting topping $51 million for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
The proposed budget is $1.81 million more than the 2019-20 budget, an increase of about 3.7%
The city also enters the upcoming fiscal year debt free, having repaid all “borrowed money for improvements to buildings, water and sewer systems, streets or large equipment,” according to the budget proposal.
City Manager Robert Strope said the city could absorb some lost revenue — which there likely could be this year as a result of the coronavirus — and not see its expenditures take a hit. He also said there will be an impact on what the city receives in gas tax funds, but indicated the city still is waiting on a forecast from the governor’s office before he will know what the revenue loss could be.
Most of the city’s departments or funds are within 10% — increased or decreased — of the total from the prior year, according to the budget proposal, which is on the city’s website.
The general fund is for 2020-21 is at about $14.8 million, a drop of just less than 2% from the roughly $15.1 million in the general fund a year ago. A notable change that came out of the committee meeting was the decision to take one-third of the city’s proposed contingency fund — which was a proposed total of $750,000 for the upcoming year — and move it into the council manager’s budget for 2020-21 to meet needs that would be specifically related to the coronavirus.
The budget for the city’s police department also is down from last year, sitting at $3.56 million, a decrease of about $71,000 from a year ago. This is because a software upgrade has its first year of maintenance in the purchase cost.
The budget for the city’s fire and emergency services department is just more than 9% lower at about $2.7 million. The drop is due to lower funding for PERS and medical, dental and vision insurance to meet the level for six entry-level employees the department added.
The costs of both departments match what they requested from the city for the upcoming year.
The highest increase in proposed expenses is in the Public Works Department, which has almost $27.5 million for the upcoming year, a jump of nearly 10%. The largest spike within public works is in street maintenance, which has just more than $1 million in proposed costs after a toll of about $660,000 last year. Water and sewer reserves have an increased proposal of about 20%.
Of the $51 million in the budget, the city is carrying over close to $23 million in “beginning resources” from 2019-20, and roughly $20 million of the funding comes from taxes, fees and other charges.
The city’s Urban Renewal Agency general fund is close to 13% higher at $1,734,546.
The city council will vote on the budget before July 1, when it has to go into effect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.