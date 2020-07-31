Ladd canyon paving starts Sunday
LA GRANDE — The freeway improvements in the Ladd Canyon area will continue with concrete paving the night of Sunday, Aug. 2, through Thursday, Aug. 6.
Crews will work from about 10 p.m. to 10 a.m., and electrical work will continue for lighting and a weather information system.
Work crews also will close the eastbound slow lane one evening this week to smooth out the bumps in that lane going through the work zone. ODOT also asks drivers to use caution on the Ladd Creek Road off-ramp, which will have a gravel surface until paving work in late August or early September.
