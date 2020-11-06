UNION COUNTY — The process of entering the west entrance of Ladd Canyon on Interstate 84 just became easier and safer for drivers.
A new 2-mile-long eastbound lane starting at Ladd Canyon’s west entrance opened Friday, Nov. 6, which will make it less difficult for motorists to cope with heavy truck traffic.
“I think it will be an incredible benefit,” said Oregon Department of Transportation spokesperson Tom Strandberg.
The section of freeway now consists of two new concrete lanes and a third with new asphalt. Cars are able to drive in all three lanes but trucks are restricted to the two concrete lanes. It was installed as part of the final phase of ODOT’s $30 million Ladd Canyon Freight Improvement Project.
Ken Patterson, ODOT’s Region 5 manager, said the three-lane east setup will boost safety, giving car drivers a lane they can use to pass slower moving trucks and prevent them from being stuck between semis. Patterson said large semis sometimes roll at only 20 mph on the uphill passage.
The truck lanes are made out of concrete instead of asphalt because it will hold up better under the weight of heavier vehicles, Patterson said. He also noted concrete is less susceptible than asphalt to damage from vehicle chains.
The expanded space should reduce the number of times ODOT has to close I-84 through Ladd Canyon for semis blocking lanes after jackknifing. Patterson said if a truck crashes in the future on the three-lane road, traffic will be able to move around it while crews clear the wreck.
Ladd Canyon is the fourth site on Interstate 84 in Northeast Oregon where ODOT has installed a third lane. The others are Farewell Bend, Spring Creek and Cabbage Hill.
Patterson said road closures due to jackknifed trucks have fallen significantly at those three sites since adding the third lanes in the late 1990s.
“They have made a tremendous difference,” he said.
Reducing the number of times Ladd Canyon is closed will be a plus for the local economy. Patterson explained many people commute between La Grande and Baker City, which means when Ladd Canyon is closed they cannot get to work.
Crews are finishing up some work in Ladd Canyon and lanes may be closed for short periods over the next week, said ODOT’s Mike Remily, manager of the Ladd Canyon Freight Improvement Project. Remily also said lane closures will be suspended when there is snowfall. He explained lane closures, which include setting up traffic cones, would interfere with snow removal.
The Ladd Canyon Freight Improvement Project started in April 2019. Crews that year widened the shoulders of the east- and westbound lanes of Interstate 84 for 10 miles between La Grande and Ladd Canyon, removed a bridge and installed a concrete box-like culvert large enough to accommodate semi trailers. Eliminating the bridge was beneficial because it tended to get icy, Patterson said.
First-year work also included changing the course of Ladd Canyon’s Brush Creek to make it possible for the third lane to be installed. Work on the second phase of the project started in April of this year.
