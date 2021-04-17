LA GRANDE — A popular bird-watching event, which the COVID-19 pandemic grounded in 2020, will take flight again this spring at the Ladd Marsh Wildlife Area.
The annual Ladd Marsh Bird Festival returns May 15-16. The event, which has drawn an average of 300 participants in recent years, will be a scaled-down version of those in the past to allow for COVID-19 social distancing rules to be followed.
“It will not be traditional,” said the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Kyle Martin, manager of the Ladd Marsh Wildlife Area.
Past festivals included meals, field trips and presentations from experts. All of that will be missing this year, but there is still plenty to offer for birders. Much of Ladd Marsh will be open to the public during the two-day event, giving bird-watchers the opportunity to see some of the more than 200 species of birds that live at Ladd Marsh year-round, nest there or make migration stops annually.
Everyone coming to the event on May 15 must check in at Ladd Marsh’s Tule Lake Access Area along Peach Road between between 6 a.m. and noon. Volunteers at the access area will greet bird-watchers and provide directions for reaching stations where experienced birders will be present to provide advice and help participants identify birds.
Trent Bray, owner of the Bobolink, a La Grande birding supply store, will be among those helping birders at the event. Bray is delighted the bird-viewing festival is returning. He said it will fill an important need because he believes the number of people who have become interested in bird-watching has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, because it can be done alone and outside.
“So many people have gotten excited about doing this for a hobby,” Bray said.
Bray, like Martin, said the festival could not be conducted in its traditional mode because that would make it hard to follow social distancing rules. Bray noted in the past, for example, participants would travel together in vehicles during events, such as field trips.
“It is better to play it safe,” Bray said.
He said Ladd Marsh is hard to beat as a place to find a variety of avian species. To illustrate his point, Bray said the approximately 187,000-acre National Malheur Wildlife Refuge in Harney County is regarded by many as one the 10 best in the United States for bird-watching.
“Ladd Marsh is a miniature version of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge,” he said.
Additional information about the Ladd Marsh Bird Festival is available at the Friends of Ladd Marsh website, www.friends ofladdmarsh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.