LA GRANDE — As opioid overdose numbers continue to increase nationwide, local law enforcement is adjusting to a new statewide approach to substance abuse.
The Union County law enforcement center is on pace for over 100 drug-related overdose calls this year, a record-setting trend that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting across the nation. While opinions remained mixed on the effectiveness and execution of Ballot Measure 110’s decriminalization of personal possession of drugs, local law enforcement are left looking for answers as to how to address the trend.
“The state of Oregon with Ballot Measure 110 made a clear decision to take a different approach to substance abuse and addiction,” La Grande Police Chief Gary Bell said.
Ballot Measure 110 was voted upon in November of 2020, passing by a statewide approval rate of 58.5%. In Union County, 5,708 voters favored the measure and 8,650 voted against it. The measure reduced the penalty for possession of controlled substances and reduced penalties for possession of larger amounts. Ballot Measure 110 places an emphasis on approaching substance abuse as a public health issue — the idea is to encourage addiction services instead of placing substance addicts behind bars for court-ordered treatment.
On the flip side, law enforcement locally has noted even the slightest amount of drug use can result in life-ending consequences.
“With the decriminalization that came from Ballot Measure 110, you can have less than 40 counterfeit opioid pills in your possession,” Bell said. “My agency within the last year saw an instance where one half of one of those pills killed someone. You can have 39 of those in your possession and it could result in a citation for $100.”
A major holdup in the treatment plans envisioned by Measure 110 is a delay in distributing funds for more treatment centers. According to Oregon Public Broadcasting, Oregon is ranked second worst in the country for substance use disorder and last in access to substance abuse treatment.
Statewide, the rising prevalence of fentanyl contributed to overdose deaths rising by over 40% in 2021. Locally, law enforcement is seeing a significant rise in the synthetic opioid — a potent drug that can be consumed in what appears to be a very small quantity, so users don’t always know how much they are taking — as the next new and prevalent drug of choice.
“Drug trends change over time,” La Grande Police Lt. Jason Hays said. “Fentanyl is a drug that has a very specific medicinal purpose. It’s very strong.”
Upon the approval of Measure 110, funding for treatment was designated from the Oregon Marijuana Fund and the state’s savings due to saved costs related to arrests, incarceration and supervision of inmates.
Over $270 million in grant funding for treatment centers was initially planned to reach across local Oregon communities by January of 2022, but delays in the application process have pushed that time frame back to this coming summer and early fall.
In addition to delayed funding for treatment, local providers across the state are grappling with worker shortages amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We got the cart before the horse,” Bell said. “The promise that was made out of Ballot Measure 110 about an increase in availability of treatment has not come to fruition at all.”
Hays noted that the idea of substance addicts seeking out treatment on their own is up for interpretation along with the effectiveness of Measure 110. He stated that over the years, the police department has seen that individuals often require a “rock bottom” experience when it comes to making a choice to change — in the eyes of local law enforcement, that most effectively includes court-ordered treatment and legal consequences.
A new approach
As overdose uptick plagues the United States, law enforcement in Oregon communities like La Grande are now grappling with a lack of resources to enforce drug-related crimes and abuse patterns.
“Our legs have been chopped out from under us,” Bell said. “There is an absolute and clear correlation between the crisis that we’re experiencing here locally and the decriminalization of drugs.”
Bell and Hays noted that Union County’s law enforcement simply lacks the tools and resources to deal effectively with addiction and overdose.
“If that’s what we thought was genuinely the right thing to do within our society, those facilities should have been stood up prior,” Bell said.
With a new statewide approach in place, law enforcement is shifting more toward close professional relationships with local partners like Grande Ronde Hospital and the Center for Human Development.
Bell noted that for the time being, the police department is continuing to keep data and track trends in anticipation of a changed approach in the coming years. With treatment funding still being implemented across Oregon, law enforcement is still tasked with dealing with the uptick in substance-related overdoses.
“I can assure you that we would be addressing it, if we could,” Bell said. “We care about people and care about this community. We’re very aware of what is going on in this community and we want to fix it.”
