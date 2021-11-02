LA GRANDE — With the holidays inching closer, it is about time to start ordering gifts to exchange with loved ones and friends.
The New York Times estimated that roughly three billion packages were delivered during the holiday season last year. Online shopping provides a quick and easy way to pick out a gift for a family member or friend. However, with that influx of deliveries comes a common uptick in package theft across the country. While so-called porch pirates aren’t a big problem in our area, local law enforcement recommends caution during this time of year.
“We see a scattered amount throughout the year, but it does uptick a bit in the holiday season,” La Grande Police Lt. Jason Hays said. “Fortunately it has not been a major issue here in La Grande.”
Hays said that typical trends historically do not show a widespread group of individuals stealing packages, rather one suspect going on a spree. He stated that a suspect is less likely to attempt package theft if the porch is well lit or has obvious camera surveillance.
“It’s a crime of opportunity,” Hays said. “Prevention from it ever happening is the best tool.”
Law enforcement recommends a variety of preventive measures.
Hays said that setting up notifications for package deliveries is an easy way to know when the parcel has arrived and avoid extended periods of time when it sits in the open. Surveillance cameras and doorbells are also a plus, which Hays said has helped the police department identify suspects in the past.
Richard Taylor, an employee at the UPS Customer Center in La Grande, echoed similar recommendations regarding the safekeeping of packages.
“My best advice is to be home when the package arrives, or track the package and plan accordingly,” Taylor said. “Sometimes even calling a neighbor to pick up the package can help if you’re away from home.”
Taylor noted that delivery drivers try to leave packages in the most secure spot on a resident’s porch, to avoid the parcel being in plain sight. He also stated that porch pirating is rare in La Grande, but that the staff knows to report any suspicious behavior such as cars following the trucks for extended periods of time.
The punishment for package theft can vary but typically involves charges of mail theft and theft in the first, second or third degrees. The severity of the charge depends on the dollar amount associated with the stolen package.
In the case of a package theft, Hays recommends calling law enforcement as soon as possible and giving the most accurate description of the person or vehicle involved.
