UMATILLA COUNTY — A pursuit of a stolen vehicle Friday morning, Dec. 31, that went into Union County ended in Umatilla County after an exchange of gunfire.
According to a press release from the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office, the events began at about 6 a.m. with the report of a vehicle theft in Ukiah.
The Union County Sheriff's Office at about 10:45 a.m. attempted to stop the vehicle in Union County.
Oregon State Police located the vehicle on Interstate 84 in Umatilla County, according to the press release, and an extended pursuit ensued.
“During the pursuit,” the press release stated, “multiple shots were fired by the suspect, law enforcement and by private citizens.”
Law enforcement caught the suspect at 11:53 a.m. and took the person into custody at gunpoint. Officers took the suspect to a hospital for medical attention.
The Union County Sheriff's Office, Umatilla Tribal Police, Oregon State Police and Umatilla County Sheriff's Office were involved in apprehending the suspect.
The press release did not identify the suspect or give a location where the capture took place.
Pendleton police Chief Chuck Byram reported his department has taken over the investigation and is not releasing more information at this time.
The Oregon Department of Transportation at 5:40 p.m. reported I-84 remains closed westbound between exit 374 in Ontario and exit 193, 10 miles west of Pendleton, and eastbound is closed between exit 216, 6 miles east of Pendleton, and La Grande at exit 265 due to police operations and limited safe semitrailer parking in La Grande and Baker City.
Local traffic trying to get home to Baker City may be able to continue on the westbound lanes at Ontario, but semits must leave the westbound freeway at exit 374. Highway 204 and Highway 245 also remain closed due to winter weather and they are not safe routes for freeway traffic.
Check TripCheck.com for local traffic details or call 511 / 800-977-6368. Outside Oregon call 503-588-2941.
