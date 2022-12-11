SUMMERVILLE — A Summerville woman who was arrested after endangering her child while fleeing in a stolen pickup revealed in an interview with law enforcement that she was on her way to buy drugs, according to court documents.
Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Katelyn Davison, 27, Tuesday, Dec. 6, on charges of vehicle theft, felony fleeing, reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person.
Deputies and Oregon State Police responded to a report of a stolen pickup, according to a press release, after the owner called law enforcement after seeing someone leave in his vehicle, according to the probable cause declaration.
Deputy Patty Kelly passed the pickup on Hunter Road near Fruitdale Lane and began following, according to the probable cause declaration. Deputy Jon Sutton set up at the corner of Hunter and Standley roads to perform a traffic stop. Davison continued without stopping and turned onto Woodell Lane — where Sgt. Travis Schaad and OSP trooper Ryan Kehr had set up spike traps.
Davison narrowly missed hitting Kehr and continued toward Highway 82 where OSP trooper Jakolb Jederberg positioned his patrol car at the intersection to try and stop the pickup, according to the probable cause declaration. Davison continued around the patrol car and onto the highway.
Sutton reported he feared the driver might crash after the passenger side wheels left the paved road and then swerved to get back onto the highway. Davison drove through Imbler at high speed, according to the probable cause declaration. Throughout the chase speeds ranged 20-75 mph.
The chase headed back towards Summerville as the pickup turned onto Summerville Road and ended when Davison parked back at the original address, according to the probable cause declaration. Sutton approached with his firearm out after Davison exited the truck and told her she was under arrest. While handcuffing her, Sutton noticed a small child — identified as Davison’s 2-year-old son in a press release — was sitting unsecured in the front middle seat of the truck.
While putting her into his patrol vehicle, Sutton reported Davison started talking about why she took the pickup. She told Sutton her son was choking and she was attempting to get him to the hospital. Davison said she attempted to knock on the door before taking the vehicle. Sutton read Davison her rights and upon questioning she repeated the same claims about her son choking. She also added her phone was dead, which is why she could not call for an ambulance.
Law enforcement spoke with the pickup owner who said nobody knocked on his door, according to the probable cause declaration. It was also noted that Davison’s phone was not dead as it was ringing in the stolen pickup. Deputy Dustin Heath spoke with someone who knew Davison, who reported Davison had been struggling with a drug addiction and he believed she was attempting to get money to buy drugs.
Sutton then questioned Davison about this, according to the probable cause declaration. Davison admitted she has been struggling with a drug addiction and was attempting to get money to buy fentanyl. She said she had been “coming down” really bad and needed to buy more. Davison was supposed to meet someone in Island City to buy the drugs, but the person did not show up.
She told law enforcement she made up the story about her son choking and she was going into town to get fentanyl, according to the probable clause declaration. Davison said she could not get a ride from anyone, which is why she took the pickup. She said she did not stop for law enforcement because she was scared and did not know what to do.
Davison is represented by court-appointed counsel, La Grande attorney James Schaeffer. He also is representing her in other ongoing cases. Bail has been set at $10,000 and Davison is due to appear in court for a plea hearing Dec. 22.
