LA GRANDE — The fatal shooting of an Eastern Oregon reserve police officer after a car chase on Saturday, April 15, in Malheur County has law enforcement in Union and Wallowa counties reeling and trying to make sense of a tragedy that has made regional headlines.
“It’s not the part of the job we signed up for,” Enterprise Police Chief Kevin McQuead said. “It comes with anger and sadness. We just kind of bow our heads and. ..."
Officer Joseph Johnson, a 43-year-old reserve officer for the Nyssa Police Department, was unable to return fire before he died. The shooter, identified as Rene Castro, 36, of Nyssa, fled.
Johnson was dead in his car when sheriff’s deputies and medical workers arrived.
"Our police officers respond to emergencies and charge into the face of danger — when most would be going the other direction. They do this … knowing full well that the call for help … the emergency … could cost them and their family dearly," La Grande Police Chief Gary Bell said.
Police launched an intense investigation that involved police departments in Nyssa, Ontario, Parma and Caldwell, Idaho, sheriff’s offices in Malheur and Baker counties and the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office in Idaho, the Oregon State Police, the Idaho State Police, the FBI and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to the Malheur Enterprise.
Castro was taken into custody without incident around 7 a.m. April 17, in a home on the 600 block of Northwest First Street in Ontario.
Castro is being held in the Malheur County Jail on $1 million bail, charged with aggravated murder and four other felonies, the Malheur Enterprise reported. He also has been charged with first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer. All are felony crimes.
Malheur County District Attorney David Goldthorpe said the shooting happened after Johnson responded to a report of a violent person damaging property and threatening people at a house. When he arrived, the people at the house told Johnson the suspect had left in a car, and Johnson then pursued him through the area, Goldthorpe said.
The suspect eventually pulled over and began shooting, Goldthorpe said, hitting Johnson while he was still in his car and before he had time to return fire or defend himself.
“(Johnson)’s out trying to help his community and you get some guy who doesn’t want to go to court and takes him from his family and friends,” Wallowa County Sheriff Joel Fish said. “We just feel for everybody in Malheur County. One person touches so many different lives.”
Paying respect
Oregon State Police held an honorary procession to escort the slain officer’s body to Salem for autopsy before returning him to Nyssa on Tuesday, April 18. Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen said that his office joined OSP when the procession passed through Union County.
“We put on the badge and the vest every day, it’s always at the back of your mind, is this the day I won’t come home,” he said. “It’s a constant reminder to stay vigilant and an unfortunate, sad reminder of why we do this.”
A memorial service for Johnson is scheduled for April 21 at Nyssa High School, according to the Malheur Enterprise.
An overflow crowd is expected and organizers are preparing additional venues to watch the ceremony.
A law enforcement procession will wind through Ontario and end at the high school but route details have yet to be announced. Organizers are urging people to line the route to show support for Johnson’s family, who will be in the procession.
Bowen said the Union County Sheriff’s Office will be one of the Oregon law enforcement agencies taking part in Johnson’s funeral procession. The La Grande Police Department, according to Lt. Jason Hays, also will be represented in the funeral procession. Any officer who would like to attend will be able to do so, Hays said.
"For some moments in life, there are no words that can extinguish the anguish left by tragedies such as this. This being said, the men and women of the La Grande Police Department mourn the loss of Corporal Johnson and our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones, the Nyssa Police Department, and the entire Nyssa community," Bell said. "We are all collectively responsible to ensure their service to others is noticed … remind them it is felt … it is appreciated … and it will be remembered. When we lose a police officer, it is our obligation to honor that officer and their family. Cpl. Joseph Johnson's sacrifice will be remembered."
Bowen said the hardest part is thinking about the family and friends of a fallen officer.
“That’s what I always think about,” he said.
Enterprise Police and Wallowa County Sheriff’s deputies are being told they can take the time off to attend the memorial service.
“I opened it up to all three of my officers,” McQuead said. “It’s a pretty big thing.”
Fish said his department plans to send condolences and flowers and officers may attend.
“We would like to be present,” he said. “It’s kind of close to home.”
Past tragedies
Johnson’s loss reminds officers of other similar tragedies. In March 2022, Oregon State Police Sgt. Marcus McDowell was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head in his patrol vehicle in front of his Joseph home. Police from agencies all over the state gathered to pay tribute during his funeral, which was held in La Grande and Enterprise.
“It’s a bit different, since that was self-inflicted and this one was in the line of duty,” McQuead said, noting that an officer’s death is difficult to deal with in any case.
McQuead said Johnson’s killing happened right around the same time as a violent incident his officers dealt with.
He and two officers suffered slight injuries allegedly by Keith Raymond McFarland, when he was stopped for a minor traffic infraction. McFarland declined to cooperate and the situation escalated into his alleged assault on the officers, who later jailed him.
“What we dealt with was nothing in comparison,” McQuead said.
