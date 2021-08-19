LA GRANDE — A brief foot pursuit on Thursday, Aug. 19, ended with an arrest and the recovery of a stolen motorcycle, according to a press release from the La Grande Police Department.
The La Grande Police Department responded to a report of a stolen motorcycle around 1 p.m. on Aug. 19. Prior to confronting Albert Jared Horne, the department confirmed that the 23-year-old had a Union County arrest warrant for unlawful use of a weapon, assault in the fourth degree, reckless endangering of another person and menacing. The warrant was a result of am July domestic violence incident, the release said.
Upon finding Horne at a residence on the 3000 block of Union Street, Horne fled on foot toward the Grande Ronde River. Law enforcement chased Horne as he crossed the river and began running on Interstate 84. The chase caused a traffic stop in both directions as an Oregon State Police trooper apprehended Horne on the interstate, with assistance from the Union County Sheriff’s Office.
Horne was arrested for his previous arrest warrant and faces additional charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, two counts of escape and disorderly conduct.
La Grande Police officers recovered a 2017 Honda motorcycle that was reported stolen in Baker City on Aug. 18.
The La Grande Police Department was assisted by the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police and Oregon Department of Transportation, the release said.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges could be filed.
The Oregon State Police and Union County Sheriff's Office also were involved in a pursuit on Aug. 18.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office assisted Oregon State Police in the arrest of Aubrey Scott Fryman between Baker and North Powder, according to police. Deputies arrested Fryman around 3 p.m., with assistance from four Oregon State Police officers. Fryman was arrested for attempting to elude by vehicle and on foot, reckless driving, reckless endangering, driving while suspended violation and resisting arrest, police said.
Law enforcement made the arrest on Pocahontas Road in Baker County. Four Union County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in the chase and arrest.
