UNION COUNTY — Several Union County organizations have opened their facilities to people and animals needing shelter and safety from the raging wildfires in Western Oregon, and other locals are collecting donations of food and supplies for people who need them.
The Union County Fairgrounds, Elgin Stampede Grounds and the Eastern Oregon Livestock Show Grounds are open to shelter animals, from horses and cattle to goats and pigs, that have lost their homes. Union County Fairground manager Suz Brazeau Red Hawk said four people stayed at the fairgrounds Friday night, Sept. 11, after losing their home to one of the fires. While no one has needed to house animals at this time according to board members for the various facilities, space is open for anyone who needs it.
“Oregonians need to help Oregonians,” Red Hawk said. “It is the right thing to do. We have the space and a safe environment for those affected to put their mind at ease.”
Eastern Oregon Livestock Show vice president Cassie Miller said wildfires pose a huge risk to livestock and their owners.
“Pastures, grazing grounds, housing for these animals no longer exists after a fire sometimes,” Miller said. “And finding a new place may not be easy. We want to help in whatever way we can. These people have animals, but nowhere to put them.”
A place to stay is not the only assistance people are offering. The Oregon Cattlemen’s Association and its Union County chapter are collecting donations of hay, livestock feed and fencing for farmers and ranchers affected by the wildfires. Oregon State University Extension Service also is asking for hay donations and for people to deliver to livestock.
“We feel we need to help the livestock industry in any way we can,” Union County Cattlemen’s Association chapter president Darren Hansen said. “This industry is all about helping your neighbor.”
And a crew from the Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative, including journeyman lineman Travis Smart of La Grande, is assisting in Marion County to help restore power to residents there.
