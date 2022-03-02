Rosalee McGinness, 3, waves a flag from the Foothill Road overpass south of La Grande on Wednesday morning, March 2, 2022. Approximately 70 supporters of the American Freedom Convoy and local residents cheered as the convoy passed through Northeastern Oregon on Interstate 84. The procession is on its way to Washington, D.C., as part of a nationwide protest against COVID-19 related mandates. {div id=”highlighter--hover-tools” style=”display: none;”} {/div}
Approximately 70 supporters of the American Freedom Convoy and local residents met on the Foothill Road overpass south of La Grande on Wednesday morning, March 2, 2022, to wave flags and cheer as the convoy passed through Northeastern Oregon on Interstate 84. The process is on its way to Washington, D.C., as part of a nationwide protest against COVID-19 related mandates.
