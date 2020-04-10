On April 8, 2020, Governor Kate Brown and the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) announced that school will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year and released updated COVID-19 direction and guidance for school districts. In her press conference, Governor Brown specifically addressed the impact the school closure would have on seniors and their path to completion and graduation, and asked districts to help all students move forward on mastering grade-level content and skills. She also introduced a new educational guidance entitled “Distance Learning for All” and asked districts to provide students and families: regular teacher-student contact, relevant curriculum, co-facilitated learning between parents and teachers, and opportunities to receive feedback, grades, and earn credits.
We are happy to announce that La Grande School District’s Distance Learning Program, released April 1, 2020, is in alignment to the direction provided by Governor Kate Brown and ODE. We appreciate the fantastic work of our teachers and staff to develop and provide a new website, curriculum and supplementary learning resources, individualized communication with students and families, Special Education and English Learner services, Chromebooks and technology assistance, meals for students and families, child care for emergency and hospital staff, and delivery services to those who are home bound during this pandemic. This has been a busy and innovative time in our district as we love, care and serve our community through this crisis. The new Distance Learning for All guidance is expected to be fully implemented on April 13, 2020, and will result in some minor changes for students and families:
•Students and families are expected to maintain regular contact with their teachers during the closure period to meet attendance obligations.
•Students will be introduced to new skills, standards, and learning rather than accessing “supplementary or review” learning per previous guidance from ODE.
•Students will have access to feedback, grades, and credits, where appropriate, for work completed during the closure.
Teachers and staff will work collaboratively with students and families to navigate these new expectations.
Most families will not notice much, if any, change to the program and services teachers have been providing since the distance learning program was rolled out on April 1, 2020.
We appreciate our senior students and their families' patience as we have waited for guidance from ODE regarding graduation and graduation requirements. Based on direction from Governor Brown and the Oregon Department of Education the following criteria will be used to support seniors' path to graduation:
•Students in the Class of 2020 will receive grades of Pass or No Grade based on their grades as of March 13th. This means that third quarter progress grades will largely be the basis of their earning full credit in each class. If the grade was failing at that point, work during this closure can be used to elevate to a Passing grade.
•If a student’s progress fails to meet a standard of proficiency by the end of the school year, an Incomplete may be granted to allow the student to work towards proficiency until an August deadline, so that they may still complete all requirements for a diploma.
•Letter grades will not be assigned as per ODE’s directive. This means that all senior students across Oregon will have similar marks on transcripts. Oregon’s university and higher education partners have agreed to accept these grades with no harm to students’ status in admissions. Counselors and administration at the high school will be contacting each family to ensure all requirements are met and students’ desires to continue their courses or to move on to post-high school pursuits like jobs and military service are honored. Please be patient with our staff over the next few days as we make contacts with each of nearly 200 families to discuss these options. La Grande High School also has a large team working on providing a meaningful and celebratory graduation experience for seniors and their families. This will include input from senior students and parents and will fall within the guidelines of restrictions imposed by Governor Brown. We know how hard these students have worked over nearly 13 years to get to this point, and we are committed to finding ways to celebrate with them in our community. Stay tuned and congratulations to the Class of 2020!
In alignment to direction provided for the senior class from the state, all other LHS students can expect the following adjustments:
•Juniors will not be required to pass Essential Skills and pass tests or work samples in Reading, Writing, and Math.
•All students will be awarded a Pass or No Grade for classes completed this semester. This model will allow students to continue to earn full semester credits for this semester, maintain on-track status towards graduation, and provide the most equitable impact to GPAs for all students during this closure when access and opportunity to resources and support is so varied based on family circumstances and COVID-19 impacts. The same grade-scale will also be used at LMS for students in Grades 6-8 for Quarter 4 grades so we are consistent across our secondary grades.
As direction and guidance from Governor Brown and the Oregon Department of Education is updated or revised we will continue to communicate with our students and families. Please go to our district website, Facebook page, Distance Learning Website, or contact your school administration if you have questions regarding the announced changes. Please be patient as these changes are seismic for students and families, particularly seniors, and take time and individualized contact to resolve. Lastly, while buildings will not be re-opening this school year, it is important to remember that engagement in learning and meaningful communication with teachers will be essential for success in the coming school year and to move forward on the path to graduation. Regardless of changes to grade scales or the educational system, we will continue to strive to serve students so they are adequately prepared and mentally ready for new learning when school re-opens next Fall. We appreciate parents and students partnering with us to make this a reality.
Sincerely,
George Mendoza Scott Carpenter
LGSD Superintendent LGSD Director of Ed. Programs
