SALEM — Eastern Oregon Republican legislator Bobby Levy, R-Echo, has been issued Oregon House committee assignments for the upcoming 2022 Legislature, according to a Wednesday, Dec. 28, press release.

Levy, entering her second year as representing House District 58, has been appointed to three House committee assignments, including the agriculture, land use, natural resources and water committee. Other committee assignments include the climate, energy and environment committee and the semiconductors committee.

