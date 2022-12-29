SALEM — Eastern Oregon Republican legislator Bobby Levy, R-Echo, has been issued Oregon House committee assignments for the upcoming 2022 Legislature, according to a Wednesday, Dec. 28, press release.
Levy, entering her second year as representing House District 58, has been appointed to three House committee assignments, including the agriculture, land use, natural resources and water committee. Other committee assignments include the climate, energy and environment committee and the semiconductors committee.
Levy will remain on the House’s revenue and tax expenditure committees.
“House District 58 is above and beyond a natural resource-based district,” Levy said. “I am eager and excited to be placed on committees that directly affect the well-being of my community and look forward to using the nine years of experience I have from the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife Commission to further educate the Oregon House of Representatives.”
House District 58 includes all of Union and Wallowa counties and a portion of Umatilla County.
The 82nd Oregon Legislative Assembly will be sworn in on Monday, Jan. 9, and the 2023 legislative session will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
