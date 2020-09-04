LA GRANDE — Firefighters with the La Grande Fire Department are set to receive cost of living increases each of the next three years under a new labor contract.
The La Grande City Council voted Wednesday, Sept. 2, to ratify a new three-year pact for members of the fire department's union. The contract will provide base salary increases of at least 2% to all firefighters each of the next three years retroactive to June 21 this year. All firefighters who are captains will receive a 3.75% pay increase in 2020-21 and 2% pay boosts each of the following two years.
Firefighters below the rank of captain will receive raises of 2% each of the next three years.
The new contract also provides annual lump payments to fighters for longevity. Firefighters who have been with the department for 10-14 years will receive $750 payments on June 20 of each year; firefighters who have been with the department for 15-19 years will be paid $1,000; and those with at least 20 years with the department will receive $1,500 in annual payments.
La Grande City Manager Robert Strope said negotiations went smoothly.
"I appreciate the firefighters' willingness to work with the city to help us get a contract which is fair and fiscally responsible," Strope said.
Robert Tibbetts, a captain with the fire department and president of its union, agreed the Strope.
"Negotiations did go smoothly," Tibbetts said, adding the city and the fire department "each share a common goal of serving La Grande and Union County."
He explained the fire department also serves Union County in terms of its ambulance service and the assistance it provides departments in outlying communities with fires.
Strope said the city has long had an outstanding working relationship with the fire department's union. He said he admires the fire department's union for making sacrifices for the benefit of the city in past years when it faced challenging financial times.
The La Grande Fire Department has a staff of 17, 15 of whom are part of its union, a branch of the International Association of Firefighters.
The fire chief and administrative assistant are not members of the union.
