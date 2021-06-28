LA GRANDE — The Red Cross-operated La Grande Community Blood Drive is on pace to have one of the most successful years it has had in at least two decades.
The blood drive collected 161 units during draws in mid-June, three more than its goal, said Sheldon Strand, who coordinates the community blood drive with his wife, Linda Strand.
To date 508 units have been donated in 2021 during three two-day drives in January, March and June. This is well ahead of the 2020 pace when 285 units were drawn over the same span and a total of 643 units were drawn for the year. La Grande has already topped its goal for 2019, when 465 units were drawn. A unit of blood is about a pint.
One reason the rate is much higher than a year ago is that the blood draw sessions in La Grande, all conducted at The Church of Jesus Christ Church of Latter-day Saints, are now two days instead of one. The extra day was added to accommodate the greater number of people who want to give blood in Union County.
“The community has supported us so much that we added an extra day,” Sheldon Strand said.
The extra day was added in September 2020.
The La Grande Community Blood Drive has been conducted at the LDS Church for about 20 years. Sites it was conducted shortly before that included the Zion Lutheran Church in La Grande.
The blood drive has been doing well in 2020 and this year despite the social distancing standards blood donors have had to adhere to due to the pandemic. Strand said people have been very accepting of them throughout.
“It has not been an issue,” he said.
The next La Grande Community Blood Drive will be conducted Sept. 14-15 at the La Grande LDS Church. People can register for the blood drive at www.redcrossblood.org. Walk-ins who have not preregistered will also be welcome.
“We try to work in everybody who has come,” Strand said.
Downloading the Red Cross’ blood donor app is another way to schedule and manage blood donation appointments. The app also creates a digital donor card, tracks lifetime donations and allows donors to follow their donation on its way to a hospital.
The Sept. 14 session will run from noon to 6 p.m. and the Sept. 15 session from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. People who have registered are encouraged to come in about 15 minutes before their appointment.
The units of blood contributed annually by those coming to the La Grande Community Blood Drive are among 13.6 million units of whole blood and red blood cells donated each year in the United States, according to the American Red Cross blood service’s website, www.redcrossblood.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.