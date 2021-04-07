LA GRANDE — The La Grande Farmers Market is encouraging people who grow or make local products to attend a meeting for current and prospective vendors for the 2021 season. The meeting will be via Zoom Friday, April 9, beginning at 5 p.m.
The meeting provides information to new vendors and allows veteran vendors to firm up their commitments. Vendors do not have to commit to the whole season. This is a time to learn more about the market and its staff and board members. Discussion will cover topics such as COVID-19 updates, pricing, guidelines and stall reservations and address questions about being a vendor at the market
The La Grande Farmers Market takes place at Max Square, corner of Adams Avenue and Fourth Street, on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon and Tuesdays 3-6 p.m. The 2021 season kicks off May 15 and concludes mid-October.
"We are so excited to partner with our vendors in bringing fresh local food, produce, and unique craft items to our community," the farmers market board stated on the market’s website. "We would love to help new vendors turn their passion into a small business."
To register for the meeting, and for more information on the market, visit www.lagrandefarmersmarket.org.
